CDC to release second reminder not to eat Big Olaf ice cream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed to ABC7 that they will be releasing another warning to throw out any products made by Sarasota-based creamery Big Olaf.

This follows two lawsuits filed against the company due to its believed connection to a listeria outbreak that has killed one woman and caused another to miscarry her child.

The first suit was filed by the family of Mary Billman who died days after her family says she had ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery’s Bahia Vista location. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. Hopkins ate Big Olaf ice cream at a wedding in Clearwater and became violently ill after. The suit claims the listeria caused her to miscarry her child.

The CDC’s first food safety alert posted last Saturday claims the outbreak responsible also hospitalized 21 others.

Details of the ongoing investigation listed in the alert note six patients remember eating Big Olaf ice cream, or they ate ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the Sarasota creamery. 17 of those patients have been interviewed by the CDC, six of whom claim they had recently eaten Big Olaf branded ice cream, or they ate ice cream from a location that might be supplied by the Sarasota creamery. The alert notes the investigation is ongoing, but it does not list any other food products aside from those coming from Big Olaf.

The Florida Department of Health is also investigating the claims but the Center for Disease Control is issuing a second notice to emphasize the necessity to throw out any products made by the company.

The details should appear on the CDC’s website Friday evening and will emphasize the need to toss these products if you purchase them.

Big Olaf released a statement earlier this week:

“For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.