Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosting a school supply drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is hosting a back-to school supply drive in hopes of building a new generation of artists.

When parents bring a backpack or bag of school/art supplies, their kid will get in free along with a family member’s paid admission.

Items that are needed for the supply drive include backpacks, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Expo markers, Kleenex, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, 2 pocket folders, pre-sharpened pencils, crayons and colored pencils.

This is one of the last chances to see this exhibit. Art lovers near and far will have the opportunity to live this truly unique and unforgettable experience before closing in Sarasota on July 24.

WHEN: School Supply Drive

Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sunday, July 24, 2022 (close of the exhibit)

Monday: Closed

Sunday, Tuesday – Thursday: 10am - 6pm (last entry 5pm)

Friday & Saturday 10am - 7pm (last entry 6pm)

WHERE: Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center 195 University Town Center Drive

Sarasota, Florida 34243

TICKET INFO: Prices start at $36.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, are on-sale now at VanGoghSarasota.com.

