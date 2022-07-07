Vandals deface pregnancy center in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota (WWSB) - Police in Saint Paul Minnesota say a pregnancy center was vandalized Tuesday July 5.

Birthright St. Paul posted pictures of the damage on its Facebook page.

In addition to breaking windows, vandals sprayed graffiti that included “Abort America” and “Jane’s Revenge.” A volunteer for the center says it counsels women in unplanned pregnancies and is not a political group.

Birthright was founded in Canada in 1968 and provides confidential services to pregnant women in crisis.

It is believed the vandals did not understand birthright’s mission, which does not oppose abortion.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.