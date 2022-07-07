Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Summer storm pattern in full swing

Slight change coming this weekend
Recent lightning strike near Lakewood Ranch
Recent lightning strike near Lakewood Ranch(Jordan Riffe | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms have had lots of rain accompany them over the past couple of days causing some flooding concerns. Some areas saw over 3 inches of rain in a short period of time and more will be around late in the day on Thursday.

Scattered storms each day through next Wednesday
Scattered storms each day through next Wednesday(WWSB)

Look for a few scattered showers as the sea breeze begins to move in from the Gulf around 2 to 3 p.m. and then more storms will develop inland and push back toward the coast during the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the range from 100 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Friday we will see fewer storms as some slightly drier air begins to move in. The rain chance drops to 30% near the coast and 40% inland areas. Skies will be generally sunny throughout much of the day. It will be hot and muggy through much of the day with a heat index around 100-105 once again.

Saturday we will begin to see a bit of a change in our wind direction as a trough of low pressure moves into north Central Florida. This will bump the high pressure to our south a little which will switch more to the SW which will bring a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms along the coast in the morning and then at anytime during the afternoon and evening. The main focus during the afternoon will be inland however.

Sunday look for mostly sunny skies with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

