State Supreme Court to hear Marsy’s Law challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Aug. 31 in a closely watched case about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law can shield the identities of police officers.

Marsy’s Law allows victims of crimes to withhold their identities to the public.

The Florida 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims.

The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news media organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.

This case is expected to have a direct bearing on news coverage of a Sarasota incident that occurred April 1, when two Sarasota deputies serving an eviction notice at a condo on Palm Avenue shot and killed the resident after he brandished a knife. The deputies also invoked Marsy’s Law.

In June, a Sarasota Circuit Judge ruled that not allowing news organizations to publish the names of the deputies was an unconstitutional prior restraint.

“We will await the pending Florida Supreme Court case and any legislative action to determine the future of Marsy’s Law as it related to law enforcement crime victims,” Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said after the circuit judge’s ruling.

