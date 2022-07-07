Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
SPD warns drivers after clocking two drivers going nearly 30 MPH over limit

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Don’t say they didn’t warn you!

Sarasota Police officers clocked two drivers both going 71 miles an hour in a 45 MPH zone.

The first driver was clocked in the 3100 block of N Washington Blvd (US 301) in the City of Sarasota, The second was caught going 71mph in a 45mph zone in the 3900 block of Fruitville Road.

Officers are out and about monitoring for speeding drivers. They are urging everyone to slow down...or you might end up with a citation.

Post by Sarasota Police Department.

