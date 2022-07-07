Advertise With Us
Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say

Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family member under arrested.(HNN)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff, Dillon Ancheta and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Court documents outline the gruesome details of a reported murder at a home in Honolulu.

Authorities report Josiah Garcia, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder after an incident on July 1.

Garcia reportedly killed a family member and directed officers to her body at the family’s house in Ewa Beach, as reported by KHNL/KGMB.

According to court documents, officers ordered Garcia to get on the ground once they arrived at the home. He complied, and when asked if anyone else was in the house, Garcia replied, “Just my mother’s corpse.”

Officers reported they found a bloody scene and the victim’s body on the ground. She had an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

According to police, a 46-year-old woman was found dead in the residence with a gunshot wound.

Also in the home was a distraught woman identified as Garcia’s great aunt. She told police that Garcia had called her and asked her to come over. According to the documents, Garcia told officers he wanted to tell his aunt that he had hurt his mother.

Garcia was subsequently placed under arrest for the alleged crime. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Neighbors said they were shocked after learning about the heinous crime. They described the family as quiet, longtime residents who lived at the home for nearly 30 years.

Garcia made an initial appearance in court Tuesday. He’s set to return later in the week.

