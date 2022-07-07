Advertise With Us
Slight wind shifts and some drier air will bring subtle rainfall differences day to day

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During summer in Florida, a slight shift in winds can bring noticeable changes in the weather of the day.

Over the next few days, our forecast will be influenced by these changes in wind direction and the moisture content of the air.

Today the winds will have a slight south shift. This will allow the sea breeze to start early and be a bit stronger in the afternoon. The early sea breeze start will trigger a shower or two by late morning or early afternoon. These showers will die down as we move into the afternoon and the focus of the rain shifts inland.

Late in the day the east coast sea breeze and our own west coast sea breeze will meet inland. When this happens some stronger storms will build and drift back to the coast.

Tomorrow some dry air will filter in and reduce the number of storms. We could also see the timing of the storms shift to afternoons. Over the weekend, our winds shift southwest and humidity goes up. However, after a few early day showers, most storms will be carried into inland locations.

