Sarasota man sentenced to probation, fine for threats against congresswoman

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been sentenced to three years of probation and a $7,000 fine for threatening a Muslim member of Congress in 2019.

David Hannon, 67, pleaded guilty in April to one count of threatening a federal official.

Hannon sent an email to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., threatening to kill her after watching her speak at a news conference on television. Hannon sent the email to Omar and three other congresswomen.

The subject line in the email read, “[You’re] dead, you radical Muslim.” Hannon referred to Omar and the others at the news conference as “radical rats,” and asked Omar if she was prepared “to die for Islam.” The email further stated that Hannon was going to shoot her in the head.

“No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases.”

Hannon had faced a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

