Pennsylvania school, board member accused of sexual battery of minor in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A school board member from Lebanon, Pa. was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Andrew Freeman, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had been visiting the Davenport, Florida area with family and friends when the crime occurred. A 17-year-old victim disclosed to a family friend that Freeman had kissed her and put his hands under her clothing and sexually battered her.

The victim said that the incident occurred on July 4, in a room of the residence. She said that Freeman sat down beside her and began rubbing her thigh, then moved his hand under her shorts.

A family member of the victim’s entered the room and saw Freeman in front of the victim, nearly nose-to-nose. Freeman left the room, and the family member began asking the victim what was going on.

Freeman is alleged to have told a PCSO detective during his arrest, “This is not good,” because he was an elected official for the school board.

During an interview with a detective, Freeman initially denied the allegations. He eventually admitted to sexually battering the victim, saying that “mistakes were made.”

