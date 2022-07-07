Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pennsylvania school, board member accused of sexual battery of minor in Polk County

Andrew Freeman
Andrew Freeman(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A school board member from Lebanon, Pa. was arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Andrew Freeman, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had been visiting the Davenport, Florida area with family and friends when the crime occurred. A 17-year-old victim disclosed to a family friend that Freeman had kissed her and put his hands under her clothing and sexually battered her.

The victim said that the incident occurred on July 4, in a room of the residence. She said that Freeman sat down beside her and began rubbing her thigh, then moved his hand under her shorts.

A family member of the victim’s entered the room and saw Freeman in front of the victim, nearly nose-to-nose. Freeman left the room, and the family member began asking the victim what was going on.

Freeman is alleged to have told a PCSO detective during his arrest, “This is not good,” because he was an elected official for the school board.

During an interview with a detective, Freeman initially denied the allegations. He eventually admitted to sexually battering the victim, saying that “mistakes were made.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

The Tallahassee case will have a direct bearing on a similar case in Sarasota when a deputy...
State Supreme Court to hear Marsy’s Law challenge
Timeline of outbreak
Listeria outbreak: Here’s what we know about case timelines and potential Suncoast connection
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Bartow man dies after boating accident in Polk County
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in 2021. A Sarasota man who...
Sarasota man sentenced to probation, fine for threats against congresswoman