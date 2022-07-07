Massachusetts woman files lawsuit against Sarasota creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota based creamery Big Olaf by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria.

The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins.

The suit states that Hopkins was attending a wedding in Clearwater that was serving ice cream made by Big Olaf and became very ill. Hopkins was pregnant. The hospital tested her for listeria and tragically an ultrasound showed that Hopkins had miscarried her child.

Hopkins’ attorney says she also nearly lost her own life and was treated with antibiotics.

Dr. Washington Hill, a maternal fetal medical specialist with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, spoke to news outlets in a zoom calling to emphasize Listeria can be a serious risk for expecting mothers. He said the mothers can catch flu-like symptoms or experience no symptoms, but it’s possible the baby can be infected and suffer severe consequences.

The burden of proof is on the plaintiff, but Osterholm says that the genetic samples from victims will all have a genetic code similar to a fingerprint.

“They can tell that the listeria that made this person sick and that person sick and this other person sick came from the same place,” he explained to ABC7.

There is an active Food Safety Alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control urging consumers to throw out Big Olaf products.

Big Olaf released the following statement:

“For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.”

Another suit has been filed by the family of Mary Billman who died days after her family says she had ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery’s Bahia Vista location

“These people got listeria from somewhere. There’s no other real plausible explanation for where these people, especially the people who had very little connections to Florida - just a very brief window that they were there - and all ate this ice cream,” said Osterholm.

As of Thursday, only one Sarasota County location of Big Olaf is open in Venice. They are selling Hershey’s Brand ice cream.

The Florida Department of Health is also investigating.

