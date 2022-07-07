Manatee County Sheriff announces arrest in 2017 homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in the 2017 homicide of a man near a Bradenton nightclub.

The crime occurred outside the entrance of Spot 26 nightclub in Bradenton just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.

Someone fired at least two rounds into the entrance way of the club, striking Jarvis Isom Jr. in the head. Isom was transported to Blake Hospital where he died a few hours later. Authorities identified the suspect as Demetrius Gabriel as a suspect in the days following the homicide and a warrant was signed.

Authorities say Gabriel fled in the days following the incident and alluded law enforcement for more than 4 years. On July, Gabriel was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami. He is currently in the Miami-Dade County jail on multiple charges, including the murder of Jarvis Isom Jr.

