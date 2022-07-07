Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Sheriff announces arrest in 2017 homicide

Demetrius Gabriel
Demetrius Gabriel(Miami Dade Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in the 2017 homicide of a man near a Bradenton nightclub.

The crime occurred outside the entrance of Spot 26 nightclub in Bradenton just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2017.

Someone fired at least two rounds into the entrance way of the club, striking Jarvis Isom Jr. in the head. Isom was transported to Blake Hospital where he died a few hours later. Authorities identified the suspect as Demetrius Gabriel as a suspect in the days following the homicide and a warrant was signed.

Authorities say Gabriel fled in the days following the incident and alluded law enforcement for more than 4 years. On July, Gabriel was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami. He is currently in the Miami-Dade County jail on multiple charges, including the murder of Jarvis Isom Jr.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

City officials discussed the fate of 295 Belaire Court.
City of Punta Gorda votes against destroying home with rat infestation
AG’s Summer Scam Series kicks off with rental scam awareness.
Teen arrested in July 4 armed robbery in Bradenton
A Gadsden County Sheriff's Office van in parked at their main office, Wednesday, July 6, 2022,...
Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday