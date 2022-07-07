Listeria outbreak: Here’s what we know about case timelines and potential Suncoast connection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The CDC tells ABC7 that it takes time to trace and confirm cases linked to the current listeria outbreak that is believed to be linked to a Sarasota-based creamery.

One wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of Mary Billman who died days after her family says she had ice cream at Big Olaf Creamery’s Bahia Vista location. Another lawsuit was filed Thursday by a woman in Massachusetts who said she suffered a miscarriage after consuming Big Olaf ice cream.

The CDC’s food safety alert posted July 1 claims a listeria outbreak responsible for killing one person and hospitalizing 22 others is linked to Big Olaf Creamery. Details of the ongoing investigation listed in the alert note six patients remember eating Big Olaf ice cream, or they ate ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by the Sarasota creamery. 17 of those patients have been interviewed by the CDC, six of whom claim they had recently eaten Big Olaf branded ice cream, or they ate ice cream from a location that might be supplied by the Sarasota creamery. The alert notes the investigation is ongoing, but it does not list any other food products aside from those coming from Big Olaf.

ABC7 reached out and was told it takes time to the origin of listeria outbreaks due to the incubation period of the disease and testing of samples.

Here is a breakdown of the locations of the cases from the CDC. Florida has the most cases currently. The CDC also broke down the timeline in which the cases were reported.

CDC map of listeria (CDC)

Timeline of outbreak (CDC)

As of Thursday, all Sarasota locations of Big Olaf stores were closed.

A sign on the Cattlemen Road location says that store will be closed until July 11 because of a death in the family. A sign on the door of the company’s Tamiami Trail store says it is closed until July 8. A sign at the Siesta Key store says it is closed for cleaning. The Bahai Vista location is closed with no explanation posted. The St. Armands location is closed “until further notice,” a sign says.

The Venice location of Big Olaf is open and a sign says they are serving Hershey ice cream in place of their brand.

The Tamiami and Cattleman locations were open Wednesday but a manager told ABC7 they were selling another brand of ice cream inside.

Big Olaf released a statement earlier this week:

“For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted. The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2022. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.

The State Health Department is handling the investigation. ABC7 has calls into them.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.