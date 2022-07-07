Improvements to Sunshine Skyway Bridge include paint job and netting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is seeing improvements.

New netting and a paint job is giving the bridge a facelift. Crews are repainting the yellow cables on top of the bridge as well as corrosion protection being added. Florida While the new improvements to the Skyway Bridge are underway the Highway Patrol is still urging motorists to be careful.

“We want to remember to give those workers a safe space to work with,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. “Also when you begin to see the signs and the orange barrels, we want to make sure that we are slowing down, we want to make sure that we are traveling at a safe speed.”

A major improvement that was completed many months ago is the Skyway vertical net which is a vertical barrier that has been placed on most of the bridge, including the highest points. This is to help prevent suicides which has been a problem at the bridge. Fishermen at the Skyway Fishing Pier say they are happy to see these improvements, especially the netting.

“I think it’s very, very important for safety,” said Angel Pinzon, a fisherman who uses the Sunshine Skyway Bridge frequently. “It’s good for everybody because in the past I know they had some problems, but now they are keeping everybody safe.”

FHP provides coverage on and around the bridge 24 hours a day. FHP and FDOT say the netting is making a huge difference.

“Anytime we can assist with making sure people will be safer, that is something we’re going to look to,” said Watson. “The netting without question will save lives.”

As for the painting at the bridge, that project got started late last year. It’s expected to be finished later this year.

