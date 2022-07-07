City of Punta Gorda votes against destroying home with rat infestation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda has decided against the demolition of an abandoned home with a rat infestation.

The home, on Belaire Court, has been abandoned for a decade and is locally known as “the rat house.” The council weighed its options and voted against tearing down the home. Instead, the city will have the property appraised first.

The council hit pause on the demolition to determine the cost of demolishing the home. The city said they wanted to treat the property as any homeowner would. Getting an appraisal was the logical next step, they reasoned.

“We need to make sure we’re getting market value for it,” said Councilwoman Melissa Lockhart.

Officials also want to access the safety of the home before putting it up for auction. The topic will be brought up again at a later meeting.

You can watch the meeting below.

