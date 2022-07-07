Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City of Punta Gorda votes against destroying home with rat infestation

City officials discussed the fate of 295 Belaire Court.
City officials discussed the fate of 295 Belaire Court.(Punta Gorda)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda has decided against the demolition of an abandoned home with a rat infestation.

The home, on Belaire Court, has been abandoned for a decade and is locally known as “the rat house.” The council weighed its options and voted against tearing down the home. Instead, the city will have the property appraised first.

The council hit pause on the demolition to determine the cost of demolishing the home. The city said they wanted to treat the property as any homeowner would. Getting an appraisal was the logical next step, they reasoned.

“We need to make sure we’re getting market value for it,” said Councilwoman Melissa Lockhart.

Officials also want to access the safety of the home before putting it up for auction. The topic will be brought up again at a later meeting.

You can watch the meeting below.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in 2021. A Sarasota man who...
Sarasota man sentenced to probation, fine for threats against congresswoman
Left- Big Olaf Right - Mary Billman
Warnings, wrongful death lawsuit follow Sarasota-based creamery’s connection to listeria outbreak
AG’s Summer Scam Series kicks off with rental scam awareness.
Demetrius Gabriel
Manatee County Sheriff announces arrest in 2017 homicide