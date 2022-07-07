Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bartow man dies after boating accident in Polk County

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bartow man drowned following a boat accident in a Mulberry pond during a fishing trip.

Officials say he and another man fell from a small aluminum boat while fishing.

The body of Bruce Morgan, 62, was recovered by divers from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Rescue Team just before 9 p.m.

The other man was identified as William Franklin, 50, from Mulberry. He told deputies that he attempted to help Morgan but started to become entangled in the thick underwater vegetation.

“This is such a tragedy…our prayers are with Mr. Morgan’s family and friends. What makes this drowning more tragic is that it could have been avoided with the required safety equipment such as life jackets or floatation devices. I cannot stress enough how important it is for each person on a watercraft to have some sort of safety equipment to help keep them afloat in situations like this.” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at around 4:47 p.m. Wednesday to the pond which is located north of Arnaz Drive.

Divers located the boat approximately 50 yards off shore in about 12 feet of water.

Morgan was found about 20 yards from shore in about 9 feet of water.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

Latest News

The Tallahassee case will have a direct bearing on a similar case in Sarasota when a deputy...
State Supreme Court to hear Marsy’s Law challenge
Timeline of outbreak
Listeria outbreak: Here’s what we know about case timelines and potential Suncoast connection
Andrew Freeman
Pennsylvania school, board member accused of sexual battery of minor in Polk County
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in 2021. A Sarasota man who...
Sarasota man sentenced to probation, fine for threats against congresswoman