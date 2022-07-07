Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
AG’s Summer Scam Series kicks off with rental scam awareness.

(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Attorney General’s office has launched its Summer Scam Series to raise awareness for Florida residents.

Attorney General Moody is kicking off the series with a Consumer Alert about vacation rental scams .These scams involve fake postings offering vacation rental properties. The scammers behind these ads often request an application fee or security deposit.

Once payment is made, the rental listing may disappear along with the consumer’s money. Families may also show up on the day of vacation and find that the actual owners of the property have no record or intention of renting.

Moody suggests the following tips to avoid vacation rental scams:

  • Know that listings requiring consumers to leave the online platform or website to pay is a major red flag;
  • Check to see if photos of the rental property are affiliated with other listings by using a reverse image search;
  • If something seems suspicious, ask for additional photos of the listing;
  • Use a reputable rental website that offers protection in the event of fraud or offers payment transfer options;
  • Make payments through a payment portal on the listing website to ensure money is held in escrow until keys are in hand;
  • Do not rely solely on email to contact the landlord and be wary of listings with foreign telephone numbers;
  • Check for reviews and, if possible, visit the property to ensure everything is up to par; and
  • Pay for a rental with a credit card since it is easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.

