Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County

Latest News

A recovering teacher describes what occurred in the Uvalde school shooting.
Recovering teacher describes Uvalde school shooting
Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty Thursday to...
Ex-‘Cheer’ star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos of teenage boys
St Paul BIrthright
Vandals deface pregnancy center in Minnesota
Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family...
Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say