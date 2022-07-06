Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Teen wrestler dies from apparent heatstroke during workout, school says

Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.
Damian Mendez holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A teenage wrestler in Kansas died Sunday due to an apparent heatstroke, his high school announced.

Damian Mendez had been running outside while wearing a sweat suit, which is a technique many wrestlers use to try to cut weight.

The Midwest and other parts of the country were under excessive heat warnings over the holiday weekend.

Mendez graduated from Dodge City High School in May after winning his second consecutive state championship title. He was unbeaten in his final two years of high school, and he announced he was going to attend North Dakota State University starting this fall on a wrestling scholarship.

Dodge City wrestling coach Tate Lowe said Mendez was like a son to him.

“You build relationships with kids, but with Damian, it was beyond that,” he said. “Heaven gained a champion last night.”

Dodge City High School wrestlers Joshua Gonzales and Juan Avalos said they’re driven to put in the work to honor their friend.

“I think I got to wrestle through Damian, you know. I think I got to continue to work hard for Damian you know, I got to carry on his legacy,” Gonzales said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mendez’s family pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County
Mary Billman
Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill