Sunny and warm, but watch for evening showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a very similar day to yesterday. We could get a brief shower in the early afternoon near the coast but things should settle down quickly and a period of sunny afternoon skies return.

The strongest of the storms will occur in the evening hours when the east coast sea breeze meets up with our own west coast sea breeze just east of the interstate. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with triple digit “feels-like” temperatures.

The same pattern will hold again tomorrow. Many models continue to suggest some drier air moving in by Friday. This might slightly reduce the number of storms and rainfall amounts. A slight shift in the winds will also bring the storms in a bit earlier in the day.

By next work week the moisture will return and the rain chances will go back up.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.