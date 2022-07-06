Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sunny and warm, but watch for evening showers

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a very similar day to yesterday. We could get a brief shower in the early afternoon near the coast but things should settle down quickly and a period of sunny afternoon skies return.

The strongest of the storms will occur in the evening hours when the east coast sea breeze meets up with our own west coast sea breeze just east of the interstate. Most of the day will be sunny and warm with triple digit “feels-like” temperatures.

The same pattern will hold again tomorrow. Many models continue to suggest some drier air moving in by Friday. This might slightly reduce the number of storms and rainfall amounts. A slight shift in the winds will also bring the storms in a bit earlier in the day.

By next work week the moisture will return and the rain chances will go back up.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the Listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the Listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County
Mary Billman
Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

Latest News

Florida caretaker charged after pushing client out of car
Gas prices still dropping in Florida
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Major road construction project at I-75 and Clark Road.
Construction underway to add diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota