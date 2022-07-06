SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is paying to a horse who was a part of its mounted-patrol unit.

Retired SCSO Mounted Patrol Mount “Major,” who passed away Saturday night.

Major was a 17-hand, bay Hanoverian gelding donated by Dr. Isaac Zamora of Sarasota in 2011. Major was an intermediate dressage horse, competed at high levels, and was ridden by Mindy Zamora, Dr. Zamora’s late wife, who sadly passed away in 2011. Dr. Zamora wanted Major to have a good home and serve the community, so he donated Major, who served the community until he retired in 2021.

Major served the Sheriff’s Office at all major events, including Spring Break, Holiday patrols, New Year’s Eve downtown, demos, neighborhood patrols, park patrols, searches, and traffic details.

Because Major was such an accomplished horse, his job was to teach new Mounted Deputies the necessary skills they would need to perform their duties in Sarasota County. Every new rider who joined the mounted patrol during his mounted career learned to fine-tune their skills on Major, which gave them a great understanding of classical riding.

