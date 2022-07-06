Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Officials: Nine fatal drug overdoses in rural Florida county

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (AP) — Nine people died over the holiday weekend from likely drug overdoses in a rural Florida Panhandle county, officials said.

After two women were found dead of an apparent overdose Friday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert seeking the public’s help to warn others of the possibly polluted drug supply, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. Gadsden County is located northwest of Tallahassee.

Sheriff Morris A. Young said investigators believes the deaths are related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid used as a pain medication.

County officials said they’ve confirmed seven of the deaths, while two others remain under investigation.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County

Latest News

Left- Big Olaf Right - Mary Billman
Warnings, wrongful death lawsuit follow Sarasota-based creamery’s connection to listeria outbreak
Norwegian Cruise Line to drop requirement for COVID-19 test
Rest in peace, Major
SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money