Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to drop requirement for COVID-19 test

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing unless it is required by local rules.

The company said Wednesday that it will drop the testing requirement Aug. 1 except on ships sailing from places with local testing rules, including in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Greece.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires pre-trip testing for passengers on 94 ships taking part in CDC’s voluntary COVID-19 program, including Norwegian ships that sail in the U.S.

Norwegian requires vaccinated passengers in the U.S. to show a negative antigen test for COVID-19 within two days of their trip or a negative PCR test within three days of sailing. Unvaccinated children under 12 are subject to more testing when they board and leave the ship.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said it will relax its testing policy in other countries to be in line with other sectors of the travel industry “as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy.”

The cruise industry complains that when the pandemic hit, it was singled out for a shutdown by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while airlines were not.

Norwegian, which has its headquarters in Miami, operates the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas lines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County
Mary Billman
Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

Latest News

Rest in peace, Major
SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Orange County Sheriff
Bodycam footage shows Orange County deputy rescue missing man from pond
Orange County Rescue