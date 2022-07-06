Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MCR to give away 1250 free backpacks to students, free medical exams

school supplies
school supplies
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - MCR Health is holding its FREE Back to School Health Bash.

The bash will take place on Wednesday, July 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Guests will enjoy FREE admission to the museum and experience all its attractions.

MCR Health will be giving away a total of 1,250 backpacks jam-packed with school supplies. It will also be offering free dental screenings, vision screenings, health screenings, COVID-19 home testing kits, masks, and more! Medical will also be providing Well Child Exams (Physicals) and Immunizations for all ages.

In addition to FREE museum admission, giveaways, and screenings, attendees of this Back to School Health Bash will also enjoy tons of fun activities in the courtyard like, free face painting, games, and more.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County
Mary Billman
Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

Latest News

Orange County Sheriff
Bodycam footage shows Orange County deputy rescue missing man from pond
Orange County Rescue
Sarasota Police
SPD handing out warnings to motorists with loud sound systems
Do you know this person?
Manatee County Sheriff seeking identity of robbery suspect