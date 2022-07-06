Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff seeking identity of robbery suspect

Do you know this person?
Do you know this person?(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the suspect who robbed a convenience store on July 4.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Independence Day on 07/04/22, a suspect walked into the Circle K on 1st Street West in Bradenton, demanded money, and implied that he had a weapon. Employees complied with his request.

The suspect then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

A person fitting the same description came into the store the day before July 3 and was caught on camera appearing to case the place. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

