Gas prices still dropping in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices continues to drop through the Fourth of July holiday weekend, even as a record number of Americans were expected to take a road trip.

The average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.54 per gallon on Tuesday. The state average has declined nearly 10 cents since last week and has dropped a total of 35 cents through the past three weeks.

“Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon.”

But there are no guarantees. “This is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we’ve seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months,” he said.

Over the holiday weekend, drivers found the most expensive Independence Day gas prices on record. The average price on July 4 was $4.55 per gallon. That’s $1.54 per gallon more than last year’s holiday, and 49 cents per gallon more than the previous record-high of $4.06 per gallon - set back on July 4, 2008.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.