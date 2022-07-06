Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida caretaker charged after pushing client out of car

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Florida woman is accused by a North Carolina sheriff’s office of stabbing the man she provides care for with a felt-tipped marker and pushed him out of a moving car.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday that Arlene Mary Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, was driving south on Sunday on Interstate 95 in Godwin, North Carolina. In the car with her was a man for whom she provides care and support due to his cognitive issues, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the news release, Bonitz stabbed the man several times with a felt-tipped marker before pushing him out of her car while driving at 60 mph. She continued driving on I-95 before she crashed, the sheriff’s office said.

Bonitz and the victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim suffered a broken pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs, investigators said.

Bonitz was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. She was given a $75,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It’s not known if Bonitz has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the Listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the Listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County
Mary Billman
Family files wrongful death suit against Big Olaf after listeria outbreak

Latest News

John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Sunny and warm, but watch for evening showers
Gas prices still dropping in Florida
James Weaver
Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident
Major road construction project at I-75 and Clark Road.
Construction underway to add diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota