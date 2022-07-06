Driver jailed after Sarasota road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Georgia man is in jail after pointing a gun at another driver on I-75 Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m., when the driver of a 2015 Maserati heading north allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver near the Sumter Boulevard exit.

The Maserati was stopped by troopers south of Clark Road. Besides the driver, identified at James Weaver, 47, of St. Simons Island, troopers found four passengers, including an adult male, adult female and two children; and a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

After an investigation, Weaver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This .45 caliber handgun was confiscated from a driver who allegedly pointed it at another driver July 5. (Florida Highway Patrol)

