Construction underway to add diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction vehicles bringing with it the sounds of improvements to the roads at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota.

“Right now it’s worse because of the construction going on,” said Jim Corcoran, a resident who lives near the construction. “A lot of people don’t know how to maneuver right out here on Clark Road, I don’t know how long it’s going to be, none of us do.”

FDOT says this area is being transformed into an eight lane divided diverging diamond, similar to what you see at University Parkway.

“It’s a little bit of a navigational learning experience,” said Adam Rose, Spokesperson for FDOT. “But once we get into those phases where it’s being learned, everything will start running faster, it’ll start flowing better, it’ll be safer, it cuts back on fatal wrecks and injuries.”

Noise walls are being installed now. FDOT officials say as part of this project, I-75 will be widened. Just up the road, another major project continues to move along. That project will add a diamond design and bridges at U.S. 301 and I-75 in Manatee County. FDOT is urging motorists to be patient with the construction and with the traffic.

“Yes it is frustrating to always go through traffic delays, backups, stuff like that road work,” said Rose. “It’s an annoyance, but also it’s a necessity.”

As for Corcoran and other people who drive around Clark Road and I-75, the end of this project can’t come soon enough

“You’re wasting time getting in and out of here, and it’s scary too because there’s going to be an accident,” said Corcoran.

This project got underway late last year. FDOT officials say it is expected to be finished sometime late next year.

