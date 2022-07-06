Caught on Camera: Lightning bolt fries deputy’s patrol car
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call with a lightning bolt last week, and it was all caught on video.
The deputy was driving on Interstate 75 on July 1 when lightning hit just in front of her patrol vehicle. It was strong enough to disable much of the electronics inside. No one was hurt.
LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 6, 2022
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Let this be a reminder, in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business, or vehicle can save a life. pic.twitter.com/PileMcOCpe
