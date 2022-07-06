Caught on Camera: Lightning bolt fries deputy’s patrol car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call with a lightning bolt last week, and it was all caught on video.

The deputy was driving on Interstate 75 on July 1 when lightning hit just in front of her patrol vehicle. It was strong enough to disable much of the electronics inside. No one was hurt.

LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Let this be a reminder, in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business, or vehicle can save a life. pic.twitter.com/PileMcOCpe — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 6, 2022

