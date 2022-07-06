Bradenton man charged with sexting 13-year-old on Snapchat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Bradenton man is in jail after allegedly trading sexual images with a 13-year-old Sarasota girl on Snapchat, investigators say.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they were called by the victim and her mother in July 2021 to report the Snapchat exchanges. When deputies examined the phone, they found several saved shirtless photos of the suspect, later identified as John Loncaric, as well as a video of a man masturbating.

Several images of text conversations between the two were also saved on the phone. In the messages, Loncaric compliments the girl, calling her by pet names. Investigators say he sent identifiable, nude photos of himself to the victim, and asking the victim to do the same. At some point, the victim sent Loncaric a photo of her genitals, the arrest report states.

The report also noted the Snapchat conversations included the fact the victim was underage.

Loncaric was arrested June 30 and charged with use of a child in a sexual performance, and lewd exhibition. He remains without bond in the Sarasota County Jail.

