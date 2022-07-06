Bodycam footage shows Orange County deputy rescue missing man from pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Dramatic bodycam footage shows an Orange County deputy racing to pull a missing man found in a pound.

According to Orange County officials, Deputy Steven Jones found an 81-year-old man who had been reported missing in a retention pond in west Orange County.

The man, identified only as Daniel, had been reported missing after leaving his his residence without his medication.

After pulling Daniel from the water, Deputy Jones and several more OCSO deputies waited with Daniel until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Daniel is recovering and expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.