Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

207 SB
First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton
ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
A home on Ashley Parkway in Sarasota was destroyed by fire late Monday.
Fire destroys home in Sarasota County

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
City of Rockford proclaims July Fourth "Izer Tilson Day."
Man with over 100 grandchildren turns 108 on the 4th of July
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Samuel Shirk, who goes by his middle name Austin, on charges of...
Man attacks deputy while being questioned for sexually assaulting child, sheriff’s office says
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back