1 dead following workplace accident in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a workplace accident in Manatee County.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening at WastePro in Bradenton. According to investigators, Leroy Firestone, an employee of Waste Pro, was standing on a ladder performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. While this work was being performed, the hydraulic blade/door on the side of the truck activated, causing it to close on the victim’s head.

Firestone was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives interviewed co-workers, who were very distraught. It appears there was miscommunication between the victim and another employee during the repair.

