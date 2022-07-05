The Suncoast will see warm temperatures with little cooling rain until late in the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure in the Atlantic will keep the Suncoast in a strong east flow of air today. This flow of wind will try to delay the formation of our afternoon sea breeze. It will form eventually, but not until later in the evening drive-time.

We may get one or two storms at about 3 pm, but stronger and more widespread storms will develop during the 5-7 p.m. time frame. Without the cooling afternoon storms, our afternoons will be hot. Several hours of temperatures in the 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 103-105 range. This pattern will repeat over the next few days.

By the end of the workweek, some slightly drier air will filter in and linger into the weekend. This will help to reduce the number of storms that the Suncoast will see. Also. The high pressure center will drop southward and chance our winds to a more westerly wind flow. This will tend to cause an earlier arrival of the storms.

