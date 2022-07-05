South Florida balcony fire possibly started by fireworks

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WWSB) - A man received minor injuries Monday when fireworks apparently set his South Florida balcony on fire.

Lauderhill and Sunrise firefighters responded to the fire in Broward County.

In a tweet, the Lauderhill Fire Department said the cause of the fire may have been caused by fireworks landing on the balcony.

The fire is still currently under investigation.

Lauderhill & Sunrise units responded to a fire earlier this evening in the area of the 2100 block of NW 59th Terrace. Fire possibly started by fireworks landing in a balcony. 1 adult male was transported with minor injuries. Fire is under investigation. @LHFireOPSChief pic.twitter.com/kNFUJWsuKd — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) July 5, 2022

