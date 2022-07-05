Advertise With Us
South Florida balcony fire possibly started by fireworks

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WWSB) - A man received minor injuries Monday when fireworks apparently set his South Florida balcony on fire.

Lauderhill and Sunrise firefighters responded to the fire in Broward County.

In a tweet, the Lauderhill Fire Department said the cause of the fire may have been caused by fireworks landing on the balcony.

The fire is still currently under investigation.

