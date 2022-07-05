Mote releases sea turtle ‘Pierre’ back into wild after treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital released one of its patients back into the wild.

“Pierre” was admitted to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital on January 31, 2022.

He was found floating at the surface near Anna Maria Island City Pier with watercraft injuries and moderate fibropapilloma tumors. The turtle was taken for a CT scan at Veterinary Surgery Center of Sarasota to evaluate the extent of the injury. CT results show no evidence of trauma to the brain case or presence of internal tumors.

Mote’s Hospital removed the external fibropapilloma tumors, and after several months of recovery, Pierre was cleared by wildlife officials for release.

If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.