MCR to give away 1250 free backpacks to students, free exams

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - MCR Health is holding its FREE Back to School Health Bash.

The bash will take place on Wednesday, July 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Guests will enjoy FREE admission to the museum and experience all its attractions.

MCR Health will be giving away a total of 1,250 backpacks jam-packed with school supplies. It will also be offering free dental screenings, vision screenings, health screenings, COVID-19 home testing kits, masks, and more! Medical will also be providing Well Child Exams (Physicals) and Immunizations for all ages.

In addition to FREE museum admission, giveaways, and screenings, attendees of this Back to School Health Bash will also enjoy tons of fun activities in the courtyard like, free face painting, games, and more.

