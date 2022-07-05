First Alert Traffic: Traffic backs up after boat falls off truck on I-75 SB
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Update: Traffic still moving slowly in area, but boat appears to have been removed.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A boat has fallen off a vehicle near the 207 mile marker on I-75 SB in Sarasota.
Crews are directing traffic around the obstruction. Expect delays near Exit 205 Siesta Key/Arcadia.
There is no word on injuries or duration of closure at this time.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.