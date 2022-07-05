Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Sarasota County

A home on Ashley Parkway on Sarasota was destroyed by fire Monday night.
A home on Ashley Parkway on Sarasota was destroyed by fire Monday night.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One firefighter was injured Monday night in a three-alarm house fire in Sarasota County, official said.

The fire started shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5800 block of Ashley Parkway.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze. The injured firefighter was not hospitalized, officials said. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC7 has compiled all the information we have on the Listeria outbreak tied to Sarasota as the...
Explained: Everything we know about the Listeria outbreak connected to Big Olaf Creamery
Crowds gather to watch fireworks July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park.
Photo Gallery: Celebrating America’s birthday at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is asking expecting mothers to use caution to protect their babies...
SMH warns pregnant women to avoid Big Olaf ice cream linked to Listeria outbreak
Fireworks
Fourth Fireworks Forecast!
Sarasota Creamery tells businesses to stop selling its products in light of Listeria outbreak

Latest News

school supplies
MCR to give away 1250 free backpacks to students, free exams
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Giant African Snail infestation causing quarantine in Pasco County
Florida State Capitol Building
15-week abortion ban ruling appealed by state, ban reinstated
Absentee ballots now available for August primary election in Sarasota County