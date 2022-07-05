Fire destroys home in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One firefighter was injured Monday night in a three-alarm house fire in Sarasota County, official said.

The fire started shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 5800 block of Ashley Parkway.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze. The injured firefighter was not hospitalized, officials said. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.