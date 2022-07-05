A few afternoon and evening storms expected

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a few scattered late day storms Wednesday through Friday which is fairly typical with late afternoon storms developing inland and then moving back to the coast. The start of the days will be sunny with mostly sunny skies throughout the mid afternoon. The rain chance will be at 40-50% late in the day. Highs will be in the low 90s with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits through mid afternoon and into the early evening.

Weekend timing change for storms (WWSB)

This weekend a line of low pressure will move into north Florida causing a shift in the wind. We will see more WSW winds on Saturday and Sunday which tends to favor more showers and storms during the morning hours and then move inland later in the day. The weekend will be a ABC7 First Alert weather heads up for a change in the timing pattern for the summer storms. Right now the rain chance stands at 50% for both Saturday and Sunday.

About 1 month away before storms pick up (WWSB)

The tropics remain quiet this week compared to last week when we were monitoring 3 areas of concern. Typically the tropical storm season doesn’t really heat up until we get into August.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots switching around to the west by mid afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.