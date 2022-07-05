Absentee ballots now available for August primary election in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vote-by-mail ballots are now available for the Sarasota County primary election on Aug. 23, the supervisor of elections office has announced.

Voters may request their ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Under Florida law, all registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.

Completed ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is one Forever stamp or 60 cents postage.

Supervisor of elections Ron Turner said voted ballots may be dropped off in person at secure ballot intake stations, located inside elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port as follows:

Now through Friday, Aug. 12, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 to Monday, Aug. 22, daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug, 23 (election day), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice, Room 114

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Ballots may also be dropped off during early voting, from Aug. 13-21, including weekends, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to a ballot intake station located inside the following early voting sites:

Terrace Bldg., 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

R.L. Anderson Admin Bldg., 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm. 114, Venice

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Turner urges voters to follow the instructions included with vote-by-mail ballots to ensure their ballots are counted. Voters should complete and sign the voter’s certificate on the ballot return envelope and the voter’s signature should match the signature on record. Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status notifications at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

Voters with questions may contact the Vote-by-Mail team by calling 941-861-8618.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.