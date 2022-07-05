2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred today on Central Avenue near Five Points Park.

A witness told ABC7 that the stabbing occurred as a result of an altercation between two women.

Currently, the suspect has been detained. One person was transported with a stab wound to the arm.

Another individual was transported with unspecified non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We're investigating a stabbing incident that happened on Central Avenue near Five Points Park. Scene is contained. Suspect has been detained. Suspect & victim are going to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Unknown why stabbing happened. Incident under investigation. pic.twitter.com/sPhckiUpni — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 5, 2022

