2 transported after stabbing incident in downtown Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred today on Central Avenue near Five Points Park.

A witness told ABC7 that the stabbing occurred as a result of an altercation between two women.

Currently, the suspect has been detained. One person was transported with a stab wound to the arm.

Another individual was transported with unspecified non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

