Fourth Fireworks Forecast!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy Season afternoon and evening storms will pop up again this 4th of July. Storms will be hit and miss across the Suncoast, so we’ll hope for a “miss” for the fireworks time. Storms are most likely in the afternoon to early evening, so they typically die down around 8pm to 9pm. That works well for the fireworks, which typically start at 9pm. The story is the same into the coming week. Drier air will move in to end the week, so Friday has the lowest chance of storms. Rain chances move back up slightly for the weekend.

Tropics are quiet for us with no new storms brewing in the Gulf, Caribbean or Atlantic, at least for the next 5 days. Hurricane Bonnie is out in the Pacific and moving west.

