North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life.(Source: WFAA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers — the state’s elite police force — would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

