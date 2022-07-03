Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Long-missing Alexander Hamilton letter put on public display

This image filed May 15, 2019 in federal court as part of a forfeiture complaint by the U.S....
This image filed May 15, 2019 in federal court as part of a forfeiture complaint by the U.S. attorney's office in Boston, shows a 1780 letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette, that was stolen from the Massachusetts Archives decades ago. The letter, which was returned to the state, will be put on public display at the Commonwealth Museum on July 4, 2022 for the first time since it was returned after a lengthy court battle.(U.S. Attorney's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives is going back on display — though not exactly in the room where it happened.

The founding father’s letter will be the featured piece at the Commonwealth Museum’s annual July Fourth exhibit, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office says. It’s the first time the public is getting a chance to see it since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle.

It will be featured alongside Massachusetts’ original copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury who’s been getting renewed attention in recent years because of the hit Broadway musical that bears his name, wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who served as a general in the Continental Army.

Dated July 21, 1780, it details an imminent British threat to French forces in Rhode Island.

“We have just received advice from New York through different channels that the enemy are making an embarkation with which they menace the French fleet and army,” Hamilton wrote. “Fifty transports are said to have gone up the Sound to take in troops and proceed directly to Rhode Island.”

It’s signed “Yr. Most Obedt, A. Hamilton, Aide de Camp.”

The letter was forwarded by Massachusetts Gen. William Heath to state leaders, along with a request for troops to support French allies, Galvin’s office said.

The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker, then sold privately.

It resurfaced several years ago when an auctioneer in Virginia received it from a family that wanted to sell it. The auction house determined it had been stolen and contacted the FBI. A federal appeals court ruled in October that it belonged to the state.

The Commonwealth Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified -- and unclothed -- man was seen running on I-75 Thursday afternoon, before...
Caught on Camera: Naked man hops on semi trailer on I-75
Sarasota Creamery tells businesses to stop selling its products in light of Listeria outbreak
Alexander Mendez
Sarasota man faces life sentence for abusing pregnant woman
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Fire damages Sarasota home; firefighter injured
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix happening this weekend.
This weekend’s 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix expected to bring out thousands of race fans

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the...
From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Russia claims capture of pivotal city in eastern Ukraine
Rain chances
Fireworks versus thunderstorms!
graphic
Futurecast