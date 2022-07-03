Fireworks versus thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we get ready for the big fireworks at Nathan Benderson Park on Sunday, Mother Nature has another round of afternoon and evening storms. Storms will be hit and miss across the Suncoast, so we’ll hope for a “miss” for the fireworks. Even if a storm develops, they typically die down around 8pm to 9pm. That works well for the fireworks, which typically start at 9pm. The story is the same for Monday fireworks on the 4th of July, and into the coming week. Drier air will move in to end the week, so Friday has the lowest chance of storms.

Tropics are quiet for us with no new storms brewing. Colin has been downgraded to a tropical depression off the Carolina coasts. Bonnie is in the Pacific and moving west, where it will become a hurricane in a few days. Bonnie is still named Bonnie, even though it is in the Pacific now. It is only the 19th storm to crossover from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific. Prior to 2000, a crossover storm would have received a new name entering the Pacific. The last crossover storm was Hurricane Otto in 2016.

Tropics (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.