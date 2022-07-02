Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

This weekend’s 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix expected to bring out thousands of race fans

Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix happening this weekend.
Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix happening this weekend.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Before we hear the loud roar of the powerboats this weekend and see all that speed, race fans getting up close and personal with the race teams and their boats during a block party on Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota.

“They’re very nice and big and they go really fast,” said Karen and Stephanie, powerboat race fans from Houston, Texas.

One of those present at the block party Friday night is Sarasota native Stephen Kildahl. He’s a powerboat driver for the Scott Free Racing team. His dad will be in the cockpit with him.

“We’re a hometown team, this is what we do every 4th of July,” said Kildahl. “It’s so great to be here, the competition is great, there’s going to be lots of exciting action out there Saturday and Sunday for the fans.”

The top powerboat racers from all over the world are participating in the event this year.

“It’s an international event, it’s something that I remember since I was a student,” said Kyle Battie, Vice Mayor of Sarasota. “In the immortal words of Tom Cruise, I got a need for speed.”

It’s an event that brings out thousands of powerboat racing fans to Lido Beach.

“This has always been a standout event for Sarasota, one of the biggest economic impact events for the city,” said Cole McGowan, the Race Organizer and Director for Powerboat P1.

Race fans say this event is always a highlight of their holiday weekend.

“You’ve heard people say it’s the 4th of July, it’s a big tourism weekend,” said Virginia Haley, President of Visit Sarasota County. “But we’ve done the research that shows people come here year after year.”

All the powerboat racing gets underway Saturday morning at 8:30. It’ll be going on all weekend long at Lido Beach.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies execute a raid during "Operation Poisonous Fruit" in Punta Gorda...
Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after civil suit moves forward
A 2-year-old has drowned
Toddler dies in canal near apartment complex in Bradenton
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges

Latest News

smoking on beaches
Sarasota beaches and parks may ban smoking after new Florida law goes into effect
Shelf cloud moving through Lakewood Ranch recently
Mother Nature’s fireworks likely this holiday weekend
An unidentified -- and unclothed -- man was seen running on I-75 Thursday afternoon, before...
Caught on Camera: Naked man hops on semi trailer on I-75
Bizarre incident on Interstate 75
Bizarre incident on Interstate 75