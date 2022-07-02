Advertise With Us
Sarasota Creamery tells businesses to stop selling its products in light of Listeria outbreak

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Creamery has recommended that businesses stop selling its products.

This is following a major listeria outbreak believed to have originated in Florida. The Department of Health is warning consumers to throw away any products cerated by Big Olaf Creamery.

The creamery is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products until further notice. It’s not clear if the outbreak has been linked directly to the company.

