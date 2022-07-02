Advertise With Us
Officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated boaters

Sarasota Police: Don't Boat Under the Influence on July 4th
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Across the Suncoast, local law enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will be out looking for intoxicated boaters during the holiday weekend.

Florida law states that a person is considered to be under the influence if they have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher or is under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs to a degree that impairs normal abilities.

A blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 to 0.08 also may indicate a person is “under the influence” if accompanied by other competent evidence.

Choose a sober operator, stay safe and have fun! #OperationDryWater is going on now!

