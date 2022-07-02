Officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated boaters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Across the Suncoast, local law enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will be out looking for intoxicated boaters during the holiday weekend.

Florida law states that a person is considered to be under the influence if they have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher or is under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs to a degree that impairs normal abilities.

A blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 to 0.08 also may indicate a person is “under the influence” if accompanied by other competent evidence.

Choose a sober operator, stay safe and have fun! #OperationDryWater is going on now!

